59-year-old time capsule found near Gros Ventre Slide

KHOL/Jackson Hole Community Radio | By Dante Filpula Ankney
Published September 25, 2025 at 1:34 PM MDT
A drawing on an old, folded piece of paper shows a cabin, boats along a lake and mountains in the background. In the bottom right corner someone has written, "Crystal Creek Campground."
Bridger-Teton National Forest
The teenage girls who worked on the Gros Ventre Slide Trail stayed at the Crystal Creek Campground outlined in this drawing of the cook kitchen from July 1966.

Retired geologist Karen Tombaugh Dean lives in Denver, but grew up in Ohio. She credits a large part of her move out West to a “life changing” two week camp as a teenage girl in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

In 1966, she and other 14 to 17 year olds camped at the Crystal Creek campground up the Gros Ventre while building the Gros Ventre Slide Interpretive Trail around the region’s largest landslide. The trail still stands.

A woman in hiking garb stands in the center of a circle, reading from a faded piece of paper.
1 of 2  — Karen Dean.jpg
Karen Dean read the letter she wrote as a teenager at camp during a Sept. 7 event that presented the found time capsules contents to the public, including students from the Kelly Campus of the Teton Science School.
Bridger-Teton National Forest
An old, folded piece of paper has a letter on it, written in neat script.
2 of 2  — Karen Dean letter.jpg
Bridger-Teton National Forest

She and her campmates buried letters, drawings, four-leaf clovers, forest brochures and pink hair curlers on the mountainside.

“A few years ago, I remembered the time capsule, and I wondered if anyone had ever found it,” Dean said, “I have to admit, after 59 years, I remember the time capsule really well, but I forgot a few details, like where we put it.

She emailed the forest and was answered by Linda Merigliano, who then spent months this year in the forest with a metal detector and in her office, contacting other campers from the 60s.

Eventually, thanks to a helpful tip from one of the campers, she found it.

Before retiring from the Bridger-Teton in early September after nearly 40 years, Merigliano and Dean shared the discovery at events commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Gros Ventre slide.

Throughout her career, the recreation specialist has helped plan entire wilderness designations and form partnerships that have garnered additional resources for millions of acres in the Bridger-Teton and the nearby Caribou-Targhee National Forest.

Todd Stiles leads the Jackson Ranger District of the forest. He says it was special for forest staff to read the unearthed letters.

“We felt a lot of gratitude to see that connection from 1966 through 2025 and just see how people worked for the greater good of the public lands back then,” Stiles said.

He encouraged those who haven’t explored the trail around the landslide to get out there this fall.
Dante Filpula Ankney
Dante Filpula Ankney comes to KHOL as a lifelong resident of the Mountain West. He made his home on the plains of Eastern Montana before moving to the Western Montana peaks to study journalism and wilderness studies. Dante has found success producing award-winning print, audio and video stories for a variety of publications, including a stint as a host at Montana Public Radio. Most recently, he spent a year teaching English in Bulgaria through a Fulbright Fellowship. When he isn't reporting, you can find Dante outside scaling rocks, sliding across snow or winning a game of cribbage.

