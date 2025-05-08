© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming BLM director on leave after ethics violations

Wyoming Public Radio | By Caitlin Tan
Published May 8, 2025 at 11:25 AM MDT
Bureau of Land Management

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The director of Wyoming’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM) state office has been placed on administrative leave due to violating ethics rules and procedures.

A federal investigation by the Office of Inspector General (OIG) found Andrew Archuleta, who served as Wyoming BLM’s director since 2022, violated ethics rules and procedures, as first reported by E&E News.

Archuleta is said to have accepted a gift of dinner and drinks from an owner of a commercial sign company. He also had his assistant make travel arrangements for his girlfriend, and he used a government car to drive his girlfriend to and from Buffalo. This raised red flags for the OIG, which issued its report in mid-February.

It’s unclear how long Archuleta’s administrative leave is for or if he will still be employed by the BLM going forward. According to WyoFile reporting, Kris Kirby was named acting state director. She served previously under Archuleta as associate state director for BLM Wyoming.

A profile picture of a man in a suit.
Bureau of Land Management
Andrew Archuleta

The state office oversees 18 million acres of public land in Wyoming, and 43 million acres of subsurface minerals. It’s one of the largest offices acreage-wise in the country.

In his three-year tenure, Archuleta was at the helm of the agency while it crafted its controversial Rock Springs Resource Management Plan. The initial draft was conservation oriented and received unprecedented backlash from Wyomingites – namely politicians and energy industry stakeholders. Ultimately, the finalized version of the plan attempted to strike a balance between industry and conservation. While it’s still in place, the Trump administration and Congressional leaders are trying to throw it out.
Caitlin Tan
Caitlin Tan is the Energy and Natural Resources reporter based in Sublette County, Wyoming. Since graduating from the University of Wyoming in 2017, she’s reported on salmon in Alaska, folkways in Appalachia and helped produce 'All Things Considered' in Washington D.C. She formerly co-hosted the podcast ‘Inside Appalachia.' You can typically find her outside in the mountains with her two dogs.
