They’re awake! As grizzlies emerge, it’s time to dust off the bear spray and be “bear aware”

Bears are out and about in northwestern Wyoming after hibernating for the winter.

Yellowstone National Park staff spotted grizzly tracks in the northern part of the park on Mar. 9. A Grand Teton National Park employee saw a grizzly bear near Flagg Ranch on Mar. 19 , and there’ve been a few more reports of grizzlies and black bears from the public since.

An interagency press release from Bear Wise Jackson Hole encourages people visiting public lands to keep a clean camp, store food properly and stay at least 100 yards away from bears. Backcountry explorers should avoid wearing earbuds, carry bear spray and travel in groups of three or more.

People living in bear-frequented areas should store all garbage in bear-resistant containers or in a secure building and hang bird feeders out of the reach of curious paws.

According to the interagency release, Wyoming Game and Fish and U.S. Fish and Wildlife staff responded to at least 168 human-bear conflicts in Teton County and Jackson in 2024, which is twice the rate of the long-term average. Nine bears were also lethally removed from the area in 2024.

Wyoming Game and Fish captured 42 grizzlies in the northwest corner of the state last year, as reported in its 2024 Grizzly Bear Management Report . Some were relocated, while others were euthanized or moved to a zoo.

The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center also included a heads-up about bears in their daily forecast this week, encouraging backcountry travelers to bring bear spray, go out in groups and store food appropriately.

Teton County Search and Rescue echoed that sentiment and posted a photo of a bear paw next to a ski track on social media . They emphasized the importance of being aware of one’s surroundings and making noise when moving through areas with limited visibility.