Growth on Elk Fire expands evacuations in northwestern Sheridan County

Growth on the Elk Fire in northwestern Sheridan County has led to more evacuations.

A public meeting tonight at 7 p.m. has been moved to the Tongue River Middle School in Ranchester. It will be recorded and posted on the Bighorn National Forest Facebook page .

A new information phone line has been set up for the Elk Fire: 307-303-7642.

Multiple areas were evacuated or told to prepare to leave overnight. As of the evening of Oct. 2, evacuation notices are as follows:

Go - leave immediately



Tongue River Canyon west of Dayton, where the pavement turns to dirt

Pass Creek Road and Twin Creek Road west of Parkman

All residences from X – X Ranch north to the Montana state line

Horseshoe Subdivision

Set - prepare to evacuate as needed



Eagle Ridge Subdivision

Residences directly adjacent to the east of US Highway 14, going up the mountain

Ready - make a plan and be alert



Town of Dayton

Parkman north from Railroad Avenue on the east and west side of Highway 345 to the state line

Little Horn Canyon

The Sheridan County Fairgrounds has an evacuation center that can take in large and small animals and can also house people. Call Sheridan County Emergency management at 307-303-7642 for questions or to stay at the shelter.

Sheridan County says ash has been falling south of the fire as far as Sheridan, but adds ash is not hot embers and poses no threat to the city or surrounding areas. Air quality in the Sheridan area was moderate Wednesday.

Gov. Mark Gordon has authorized the deployment of the Wyoming National Guard to support the fire with medevac resources for firefighters.

The Elk Fire is now estimated at 32,000 acres and is still zero percent contained.

