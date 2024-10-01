Evacuations and closures remain in place for Elk and Pack Trail Fires

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Evacuation orders and road closures remain in place due to two large, active wildfires burning in Wyoming.

In Sheridan County west of Dayton, the Elk Fire is now estimated at 25,000 acres, with no containment. Evacuation orders remain in effect for residents along Pass Creek Road, Tongue Canyon Road and Amsden Road west of where they intersect, and the Horseshoe Subdivision.

A public meeting with the incoming Complex Incident Management Team will be held Tuesday, Oct. 2, at Tongue River High School in Dayton at 7 p.m. Sheridan County says six barns and other outbuildings have been destroyed. One firefighter received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries Monday.

About 100 people are fighting the fire on the ground and from the air as visibility and winds allow. A Complex Incident Management Team is taking over management. Sheridan County advises residents in Dayton and Ranchester to expect a significant increase in emergency vehicles in the area.

Meanwhile on Togwotee Pass, the Pack Trail Fire is now estimated at more than 18,000 acres, with no containment. Evacuations remain in effect on Brooks Lake Road, East & West Pinnacle Drive, Breccia Drive, US HWY 26: Togwotee Pass from Mile Post 30-44, Long Creek Subdivision, Lava Mountain Subdivisions, Triangle C Ranch, old KOA, urban subdivision, including Timberline Ranch and Rawhide Ranches. The Bridger-Teton National Forest has also issued area, road and trail closures .

Less active winds Monday meant aircraft were able to assist. The fire was largely halted southeast of Lava Mountain and along the Lava Mountain Burn Scar of 2016. More resources are incoming, and crews on the nearby Fish Creek Fire were reassigned to help with structure protection along Highway 26. The team overseeing the fire will swap out Wednesday or Thursday.

All parts of the state are under a Red Flag Warning or Fire Weather Watch through Tuesday evening. Check with your county to sign up for evacuation alerts.