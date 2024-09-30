Winds and unseasonably warm temps flame new fires in Sheridan, Platte and Fremont counties

Several new wildfires made big runs over the weekend. A few areas remain under evacuation orders.

Elk Fire in Sheridan County

In Sheridan County west of Dayton, the 22,400 acre Elk Fire prompted evacuation orders for residents along Pass Creek Road, Tongue Canyon Road and Amsden Road west of where they intersect, and the Horseshoe Subdivision.

Further notices to prepare to evacuate and to evacuate will be posted to the Sheridan County Government Facebook page . Alerts will also be sent to phones as necessary through the CodeRED system, which can be signed up for here . Deputies and emergency personnel will go door to door to provide updates as conditions allow.

People in need of shelter for themselves or livestock can call Sheridan County Emergency Management at 307-752-2174.

Tongue River High School in Dayton will be closed Tuesday due to fire-related safety concerns.

Sheridan County Several Sheridan County roads and parts of the Bighorn National Forest are under closure orders due to the Elk Fire.

Road closures are in place along the following:

Highway 14 (Between Dayton and Burgess Junction)

Pass Creek Road (County Road 144 from the intersection of Highway 345 and Pass Creek Road)

Twin Creek Road (Access off of Railway Ave in Parkman)

Smith Creek Road (Intersection of Highway 343 and Smith Creek Road)

Tongue Canyon Road (at the River Road)

The Wyoming team overseeing the fire says out-building structures have likely been lost. Sheridan County Fire worked overnight Sunday to protect structures in the Pass Creek, Smith Creek and Twin Creek areas. Two cow camps and a radio repeater site are also at risk.

A Complex Incident Management Team has been requested. The fire is zero percent contained.

The fire was detected Friday evening. Lightning strikes were recorded in the general area within the last 10 days, making it the suspected cause of the fire, according to an update posted to InciWeb .

It’s burning in heavy dead and down timber in rough and remote terrain. Winds on Sunday put air operations on hold for several hours.

Sheridan County officials ask nearby landowners not to start fires on their properties to backburn, as it could put fire personnel at risk.

Pack Trail Fire in Fremont County

Over on Togwotee Pass, a second large fire flared up this weekend. The Pack Trail Fire more than doubled in size, leading to evacuations and the temporary closure of Highway 26/287.

The lightning-caused Pack Trail Fire began in mid-September and is burning in heavy timber in a remote area of Bridger-Teton National Forest West of Dubois. On Sunday it blew past pre-positioned crews, with some wind gusts exceeding 60 miles per hour.

The Pack Trail Fire is zero percent contained but fire activity has slowed, according to the latest update on InciWeb.

Fremont County has issued evacuation notices for multiple areas along a 12-mile stretch of the popular highway corridor due to the Pack Trail Fire, as well as a neighboring fire three miles North, the Fish Creek Fire , which started mid-August and continues to burn. That fire is nearly contained.

InciWeb Several areas are under evacuation orders due to the Fish Creek and Pack Trail Fires. Other zones have been asked to prepare to leave if the fires become more active.

Areas under evacuation include: Brooks Lake Road, East & West Pinnacle Drive, Breccia Drive, US HWY 26: Togwotee Pass from Mile Post 30-44, Long Creek Subdivision, Lava Mountain Subdivisions, Triangle C Ranch, old KOA, urban subdivision, including Timberline Ranch and Rawhide Ranches.

Fire crews are working to protect structures and garner additional fire personnel and resources.

The Red Cross of Wyoming has set up an evacuation center at Warm Valley Assisted Living in Dubois. All, including pets, are welcome. Dozens of nearby residents and businesses have offered a range of support, from trailers, to space for horses and camping, to food and storage.

Dwyer Fire in Platte County

In Platte County , the Dwyer Fire grew to 860 acres. Homes north of Dwyer and the Wendover/Rabbit Creek Subdivision were told to get ready to evacuate Monday morning. That notice was rescinded within a few hours.