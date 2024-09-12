© 2024 Wyoming Public Media
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Pre-evacuation notices issued in Albany County’s Sybille Canyon due to new fire

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published September 12, 2024 at 2:36 PM MDT
Map of the evacuation area
Albany County, WY Emergency Management Facebook Page
Map of the evacuation area

This is a rapidly changing story. Please click link for more up to date information. 

A pre-evacuation notice is in place due to a new fire in Albany County northeast of Bosler.

Residents on Highway 34 from Morton Pass to Mile Marker 18 and all of Albany County Road 12 to Morton Pass should make preparations to leave in the event of an evacuation order. Pack up essential belongings and pets, and make a plan for moving livestock.

Residents will not be granted-re-entry to the area once a mandatory evacuation order is issued.

The size and cause of the Bear Creek Fire is unknown at the moment. Aircraft are overhead.
Natural Resources & Energy wildfiresAlbany CountyEvacuation
Kamila Kudelska
