Pre-evacuation notices issued in Albany County’s Sybille Canyon due to new fire

This is a rapidly changing story. Please click link for more up to date information.

A pre-evacuation notice is in place due to a new fire in Albany County northeast of Bosler.

Residents on Highway 34 from Morton Pass to Mile Marker 18 and all of Albany County Road 12 to Morton Pass should make preparations to leave in the event of an evacuation order. Pack up essential belongings and pets, and make a plan for moving livestock.

Residents will not be granted-re-entry to the area once a mandatory evacuation order is issued.

The size and cause of the Bear Creek Fire is unknown at the moment. Aircraft are overhead.

