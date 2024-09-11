Evacuations issued as new fire along Montana-Wyoming border in Campbell County grows

This is a rapidly changing story. Please click link for more up to date information.

Campbell County is advising residents of Border Line Estates and Ranchets to evacuate due to a new, fast moving fire.

Shifting winds are making it hard to predict which direction the Short Draw Fire will spread. Currently the fire area is surrounded by Olmstead Road to the south, Bowers Ute to the east, the Montana state line to the north, and Bayhorse Road to the west.

The Short Draw Fire is about 200 acres but is rapidly growing. It has spread into Montana.

Campbell County Fire Department has sent resources, as well as Montana and Campbell County Road and Bridge, and aircraft have been dispatched to the scene.

