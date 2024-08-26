Firefighters starting to make progress containing several large fires burning in northeast Wyoming

Firefighters are starting to make progress containing several large fires burning in northeast Wyoming.

About 840 personnel are working to contain the Flat Rock, Remington, Constitution and House Draw fires. The fires are being managed together as a complex .

Together, the fires have burned more than 448,000 acres, though estimates may change due to overnight operations and infrared mapping:

Flat Rock: 11 miles NW of Gillette, 52,599 acres, 35% contained

Remington: 20 NE of Leiter, WY and multiple counties in SE Montana, 196,387 acres, 0% contained

Constitution: 15 miles north of Gillette, 24,594 acres, 28% contained

House Draw: 40 miles southeast of Buffalo, 174,702 acres, 88% contained

InciWeb Estimated perimeter lines of the House Draw, Remington, Flat Rock and Constitution fires as of Aug. 26, 2024.

In an update video posted this morning, Brandon Glenn with Southwest Area Incident Management Team No. 5 said crews are targeting the northern parts of each fire to build containment lines.

There are no current evacuation orders in place for Sheridan, Johnson or Campbell counties, Wyoming.

Some areas of Big Horn, Rosebud, and Powder River counties in Montana are under level 2 evacuation notices – meaning they should pack up necessary items and prep family, pets and vehicles to leave.

For more information about these fires, call 307-201-8558. That line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fire managers will hold a meeting at the Birney Post Office in Montana at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, to update area residents.