Firefighters starting to make progress containing several large fires burning in northeast Wyoming

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published August 26, 2024 at 5:05 PM MDT
Firefighters wearing yellow Nomex shirts and olive green cargo pants patrol a fence line along a dirt road. The grass and sagebrush around them glow in the sun. In the distance, burned grass smokes.
Kyle Jarvis
/
Johnson County Fire

Firefighters are starting to make progress containing several large fires burning in northeast Wyoming.

About 840 personnel are working to contain the Flat Rock, Remington, Constitution and House Draw fires. The fires are being managed together as a complex.

Together, the fires have burned more than 448,000 acres, though estimates may change due to overnight operations and infrared mapping:

  • Flat Rock: 11 miles NW of Gillette, 52,599 acres, 35% contained
  • Remington: 20 NE of Leiter, WY and multiple counties in SE Montana, 196,387 acres, 0% contained
  • Constitution: 15 miles north of Gillette, 24,594 acres, 28% contained
  • House Draw: 40 miles southeast of Buffalo, 174,702 acres, 88% contained
A map of northwest Wyoming counties shows the perimeter lines of four large fires burning in the area.
InciWeb
Estimated perimeter lines of the House Draw, Remington, Flat Rock and Constitution fires as of Aug. 26, 2024.

In an update video posted this morning, Brandon Glenn with Southwest Area Incident Management Team No. 5 said crews are targeting the northern parts of each fire to build containment lines.

There are no current evacuation orders in place for Sheridan, Johnson or Campbell counties, Wyoming.

Some areas of Big Horn, Rosebud, and Powder River counties in Montana are under level 2 evacuation notices – meaning they should pack up necessary items and prep family, pets and vehicles to leave.

For more information about these fires, call 307-201-8558. That line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fire managers will hold a meeting at the Birney Post Office in Montana at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, to update area residents.
Natural Resources & Energy wildfires
Nicky Ouellet
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
