Cheyenne chemical plant pays a fine for Clean Air Act violations

A chemical plant in Cheyenne was cited by the federal government for violating safety standards.

Dyno Nobel, Inc. has an ammonium nitrate production plant in Laramie County. The chemical compound is used for fertilizers and explosives for mining, and when not handled or stored correctly can be dangerous to people.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) cited it for being out of compliance with some federal risk management standards under the Clean Air Act in early January. The standards are part of a Risk Management Program that helps prevent chemical accidents, by requiring specific maintenance of a facility, employee training and spelling out what to do if an accident occurs.

So, the Cheyenne plant has spent the past couple months coming into compliance with its risk management. Dyno Noble also agreed to pay a penalty of almost $394,906.

In a press release, the EPA said that the company has been “responsive” and has corrected all the identified issues with its risk management.

