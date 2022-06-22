Some Mountain West towns plan Fourth of July drone shows amid wildfire season

Incline Village in Nevada, for example, won’t have fireworks light up the sky this Fourth of July. Instead, the resort town on Lake Tahoe’s north shore will have a light show created by 200 drones.

The change comes less than a year after the large Caldor Fire threatened that area. On Aug. 30, more than two weeks after the fire was ignited dozens of miles away, its flames lurched over the Sierra Nevada and pushed toward Tahoe’s south shore. Days later, thousands of people were forced to evacuate.

Andy Chapman of the Incline Village visitors bureau says that drove the decision to give drones a spin this year.

“How safe is it throwing lit objects in the sky in July?” Chapman said. “Caldor Fire was close, you know, and we all were affected by that – we were all affected by smoke all summer long.”

In Colorado, at least half a dozen cities – the largest being Lakewood – will also have drone shows on the Fourth.

The state had its most destructive wildfire earlier this year. The Marshall Fire destroyed or damaged more than 1,000 homes and over 30 commercial structures.

