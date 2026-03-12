© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions
Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Vegetation fire southwest of Laramie causes evacuations

Wyoming Public Radio | By Ivy Engel
Published March 12, 2026 at 1:40 PM MDT
A screenshot of a map showing an evacuation area and two dust storm warning areas.
PBS Warning, Alert & Response Network (WARN)

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

This is a rapidly changing story. Please check the links for up-to-date information. 

Update 3/12 1:40 p.m.

Evacuations have been expanded to include Gabrielson Lane to Bennys Lane, per the Albany County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page.

A grass fire about 20 miles south west of Laramie is causing evacuations. Residents from Garbrielson Lane to Harmony Lane, and houses north to Mortenson, are asked to evacuate the area immediately.

You can sign up for Albany County alerts or use the free Watch Duty app or website for real-time updates.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has also issued dust storm warnings in Southeastern Albany County and Southwestern Laramie County.
Natural Resources & Energy
Ivy Engel
Leave a tip: iengel@uwyo.edu
Ivy started as a science news intern in the summer of 2019 and has been hooked on broadcast ever since. Her internship was supported by the Wyoming EPSCoR Summer Science Journalism Internship program. In the spring of 2020, she virtually graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in biology with minors in journalism and business. When she’s not writing for WPR, she enjoys baking, reading, playing with her dog, and caring for her many plants.
See stories by Ivy Engel