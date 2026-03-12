Vegetation fire southwest of Laramie causes evacuations

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

This is a rapidly changing story. Please check the links for up-to-date information.

Update 3/12 1:40 p.m.

Evacuations have been expanded to include Gabrielson Lane to Bennys Lane, per the Albany County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page .

A grass fire about 20 miles south west of Laramie is causing evacuations . Residents from Garbrielson Lane to Harmony Lane, and houses north to Mortenson, are asked to evacuate the area immediately.

You can sign up for Albany County alerts or use the free Watch Duty app or website for real-time updates.