Wyoming gets federal money for home visit program for new moms

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming is receiving $2.4 million dollars to continue a home visit program aimed at improving the health and well being of low income parents with young children.

The federal money comes from the Maternal, Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program (MIECHVP) under the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA).

Wyoming’s share is a $46,004 increase over last year. It’s administered by the Wyoming Department of Family Services.

Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) Program

“MIECHV reflects a simple idea: supporting parents early gives children a stronger start. Parents are a child’s first and most important teacher, and by giving them the tools and support they need, we help create a strong foundation for children to thrive,” said Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Administrator Tom Engels. “These awards will help states and jurisdictions provide pregnant women and families the support they need during the critical early years of a child's life.”