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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming gets federal money for home visit program for new moms

Wyoming Public Radio | By Bob Beck
Published October 8, 2026 at 11:42 AM MDT
A baby watches the parade
David Dudley
/
Wyoming Public Media
One-year-old Brendan Phillips was happy to watch the vehicles, floats, costumed people and horses pass in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on July 23 2024

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming is receiving $2.4 million dollars to continue a home visit program aimed at improving the health and well being of low income parents with young children.

The federal money comes from the Maternal, Infant and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program (MIECHVP) under the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA).

Wyoming’s share is a $46,004 increase over last year. It’s administered by the Wyoming Department of Family Services.

A chart shows statistics about the Wyoming MIECHV program's size and reach.
Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) Program

“MIECHV reflects a simple idea: supporting parents early gives children a stronger start. Parents are a child’s first and most important teacher, and by giving them the tools and support they need, we help create a strong foundation for children to thrive,” said Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Administrator Tom Engels. “These awards will help states and jurisdictions provide pregnant women and families the support they need during the critical early years of a child's life.”

The program made about 4,500 home visits to almost 290 households in Wyoming last year, according to the most recent data. As of 2025, the program was active in six Wyoming counties, including Campbell, Fremont, Sweetwater, Natrona, Albany and Laramie counties.
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Health healthchild healthlow incomerural healthWyoming Department of Family Services
Bob Beck
Bob Beck moved to Wyoming from Syracuse, New York, where he worked at WAER Syracuse Public Media as a news anchor, editor, and producer from 2023-2026. While at WAER, Beck was awarded the Syracuse Press Club-Best Public Affairs Program for 2025. Bob Beck also taught radio news for the Newhouse School at Syracuse University in New York.
See stories by Bob Beck
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