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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming's first measles case of 2026 confirmed in Fremont County

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published May 4, 2026 at 1:28 PM MDT
A person's arm is covered in a red blotchy rash. They are scratching with one hand.
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This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming is reporting its first measles case of 2026.

A news release from the Wyoming Department of Health on Friday reported a confirmed case of measles in an adult from Fremont County with an unconfirmed vaccination status.

Health officials report members of the public may have been exposed to measles at the Walmart on Federal Blvd. in Riverton on Friday, April 24, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 .p.m, or at the Maverik on Coulter Ave. in Powell on Saturday April 25 from 10:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The measles virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infectious individual leaves an area.

People exposed to measles typically develop symptoms including fever, cough, running nose and a characteristic rash 7 to 21 days after exposure.

This is the first reported case of measles in the state this year. Fifteen cases were reported in 2025.
Copyright 2026 Yellowstone Public Radio
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Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
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