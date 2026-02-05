Child in Fremont County dies from flu

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) this week announced a Fremont County child died from influenza .

“The H3N2 ‘A’ virus has been dominant so far this season,” said State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist. “Historically, seasons with high levels of H3N2 have been associated with more severe influenza illnesses with higher numbers of hospitalizations and deaths.”

Wyoming saw a spike of flu cases over the holidays. While the infection rate has declined , the virus is still locally circulating in all parts of the state.

Nationwide, there have been 52 pediatric deaths reported during the 2025-2026 flu season. Among children who were eligible for influenza vaccination and had a known vaccine status, approximately 90% of deaths were not fully vaccinated .

“Even though we’re well into the flu season, we expect that we will continue to see flu spreading in Wyoming for at least a few more months,” Harrist said. “For those who haven’t gotten a flu shot this year, getting one now will still have benefits.”

Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused by a virus. Symptoms include a fever, runny nose, fatigue and body aches. WDH recommends getting the updated flu shot every year. The agency also recommends those with symptoms to stay home from work, daycare and errands. Also, to cover your mouth when sneezing and wash your hands.

