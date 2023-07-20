Families with kids aged 5 and under may qualify for free nutritious food and breastfeeding support

The Wyoming WIC program has expanded its eligibility rules . WIC is a joint federal and state program that is officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

Wyoming Department of Health's spokesperson Kim Deti said it now serves families with incomes up to 185 percent of the federal poverty level. Mothers and other caregivers of children up to five years old can get nutritious food at no cost, plus other benefits.

“There's also support for things like breastfeeding, connections to health resources and communities,” Deti said. “And it provides food for some moms in their family. And it gives them a little extra help for that key period [of] early childhood development time, [which the program] is what it's focused on.”

She said the program can sometimes be misunderstood or overlooked.

“It can really get kids off to a great start. And there's been plenty of studies that show how important that is. It's also not embarrassing to use it. They've made it work very hard to make it subtle,” Deti said.

If a family qualifies for SNAP or food stamps, they most likely qualify for WIC as well. Notably, people can use both at the same time. There has been a decline in enrollments in recent years, so the department is trying to raise the profile of the program.