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Quick Hits
Catch up on breaking news and quick updates from around the state.

Wyoming Department of Education says school performance is improving

Wyoming Public Radio | By Bob Beck
Published October 27, 2026 at 4:32 PM MDT
A chart shows the raw number and percent of Wyoming schools, exceeding, meeting, partially meeting and not meeting school performance levels for the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 school years.
Wyoming Department of Education
Wyoming Department of Education's school performance ratings issued on Oct. 16, 2026.

This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

Wyoming school performance has reached or exceeded pre-pandemic levels.

The Department of Education said in the last school year, 75% of students in grades 3 through 8 met or exceeded in achievement, a 5% hike from the previous year.

It added that graduates meeting post-secondary readiness climbed to 69%. Meanwhile, 72% of state schools are meeting or exceeding standards.

Alternative schools exceeding performance standards reached 61%.

“These 2025-26 school performance ratings reflect the dedication, resilience, and relentless effort of our educators, students, and communities across Wyoming,” said State Superintendent Megan Degenfelder.

The department added that Wyoming students saw a 6.5% percent increase in career readiness, which measures an 16.4% increase over the last two years.
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Education public schoolsWyoming Department of Education
Bob Beck
Bob Beck moved to Wyoming from Syracuse, New York, where he worked at WAER Syracuse Public Media as a news anchor, editor, and producer from 2023-2026. While at WAER, Beck was awarded the Syracuse Press Club-Best Public Affairs Program for 2025. Bob Beck also taught radio news for the Newhouse School at Syracuse University in New York.
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