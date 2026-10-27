Wyoming Department of Education says school performance is improving
This story is part of our Quick Hits series. This series brings you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.
Wyoming school performance has reached or exceeded pre-pandemic levels.
The Department of Education said in the last school year, 75% of students in grades 3 through 8 met or exceeded in achievement, a 5% hike from the previous year.
It added that graduates meeting post-secondary readiness climbed to 69%. Meanwhile, 72% of state schools are meeting or exceeding standards.
Alternative schools exceeding performance standards reached 61%.
“These 2025-26 school performance ratings reflect the dedication, resilience, and relentless effort of our educators, students, and communities across Wyoming,” said State Superintendent Megan Degenfelder.
The department added that Wyoming students saw a 6.5% percent increase in career readiness, which measures an 16.4% increase over the last two years.