Pup program helps kids read

KHOL/Jackson Hole Community Radio | By Dante Filpula Ankney
Published November 25, 2025 at 11:04 AM MST
Seven-year-old Ezra Koerber has become fast friends with seven-year-old Flash. Britt Baker, Flash’s owner, watched the two crawl around with each other on all fours during the “Ruff Readers” program at the Teton County Library on Nov. 18.
Dante Filpula Ankney
/
KHOL
Seven-year-old Ezra Koerber is on all fours, crawling around a carpeted rug with her reading partner, Flash.

Her black shirt is covered in Flash’s yellow fur.

“I’m turning into a dog,” she said.

The second grader’s favorite books are part of a series about a dog named Biscuit, whose yellow coat and playfulness resemble Flash.

Over their past four visits, Ezra said her reading has improved to “really good.”

“He’s a really nice doggie,” she said.

Teton County Pet Partners is the local chapter of a national organization that visits 20 locations in Teton County, such as hospitals, nursing homes and schools. Kelly Chadwick leads the nonprofit supporting the Ruff Readers after-school program and said pet therapy is for all ages.

“Anyone that comes in contact with a pet partners therapy animal team will notice a difference,” she said.

Britt Baker, Flash’s owner, volunteers at the Teton County program. She typically brings her high-school-aged children to help out. She said they had some struggles with reading at a young age.

“Sometimes school days can be really long and it’s nice to have a moment where you can be a little silly with a dog at the end of the day,” Baker said.

The goal is to improve youth reading skills. The same goal the Wyoming State Legislature is set to consider soon in a draft bill that would require additional literacy training for teachers and screening students to diagnose reading difficulties like dyslexia.

The program meets twice a month at the Teton County Library. The next afternoon meeting is Dec. 2.
Dante Filpula Ankney
Dante Filpula Ankney comes to KHOL as a lifelong resident of the Mountain West. He made his home on the plains of Eastern Montana before moving to the Western Montana peaks to study journalism and wilderness studies. Dante has found success producing award-winning print, audio and video stories for a variety of publications, including a stint as a host at Montana Public Radio. Most recently, he spent a year teaching English in Bulgaria through a Fulbright Fellowship. When he isn’t reporting, you can find Dante outside scaling rocks, sliding across snow or winning a game of cribbage.

dante@jhcr.org
See stories by Dante Filpula Ankney