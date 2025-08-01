© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
UW pauses search for next engineering dean amid retaliation lawsuit

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jeff Victor
Published August 1, 2025 at 3:58 PM MDT
A sculpture of a metal surveying tool stands out from the blue sky behind and above it.
Jeff Victor
/
The Laramie Reporter
The 'Lines of Sight' sculpture was created by Ashley Hope Carlisle and David Jones, both artists at UW, and installed in 2024. It adorns the front lawn of the Engineering Education and Research Building.

This story is part of our new Quick Hits series. This series will bring you breaking news and short updates from throughout the state.

The University of Wyoming (UW) will hold off looking for a new engineering dean while a lawsuit brought by the last man to hold that job plays out in court.

Cameron Wright, the former dean, is suing UW to get his job back following an abrupt demotion in April.

In a campuswide email Thursday, the university’s temporary provost announced UW would hit pause on the national search for Wright’s replacement.

"The search for the next Dean of the College of Engineering and Physical Sciences is currently paused, following consultation with the Board of Trustees," wrote Scott Turpen, who included the announcement in a list of other updates. "Due to ongoing litigation involving the former Dean and the University, this pause is necessary and in the best interest of the institution. The search is not canceled, and we will provide updates as soon as we can move forward."

Wright was the College of Engineering's dean for six years. Last fall, he objected to a $500,000 transfer from his college to a new division then run by the university president's spouse.

Wright was demoted, abruptly, in April, sparking an uproar on campus. In his lawsuit, Wright alleges his removal was retaliation for standing in the way of the transfer. UW denies the connection.

For the time being, the College of Engineering and Physical Sciences is being run by interim dean Danny Dale. Dale is an astronomy professor who had been serving as an associate dean in the college.

UW has until the middle of this month to file a response to the lawsuit, according to court documents.
Jeff Victor
Jeff is a part-time reporter for Wyoming Public Media, as well as the owner and editor of the Laramie Reporter, a free online news source providing in-depth and investigative coverage of local events and trends.
