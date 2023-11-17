© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
Parents, Teachers and Lawmakers speak their piece on parental rights in committee meetings.

Wyoming Public Radio | By Jordan Uplinger
Published November 17, 2023 at 5:41 PM MST
Joint Education Committee
Zoom
/
Wyoming Legislature
Members of the Joint Education Committee in the State Capital

The Wyoming Legislature met on Friday, November 14th and 15th in a Joint Education meeting to discuss parental rights in schools. Through two days and four different sessions, the Joint Education Committee looked at school infrastructure, teacher pay, student health, community college, scholarships and school boards.

One of the more contentious areas of debates was the Parental Rights in Education bill, which aims to strengthen the rights of parents to make decisions for their children on issues like school provided healthcare or questionnaires distributed to students. The committee deliberated for nearly four hours and recognized nearly 20 public commenters, one of which was State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder.

Degenfelder “I think that the bill does three important things: number one, provides notification, number two, access, and number three, a due process,” Degenfelder said.

The Superintendent was followed by a number of concerned parents who had various levels of support for strengthening parental rights. In one case, a resident from Natrona County accused Senator Brown in Cheyenne of taking away parents rights at school when dropping off their child.

Senator Brown said, “ I never said that you gave up your rights, that was never indicated. What I stated, which is legal doctrine [that] goes back and has been litigated many, many times, is that when a parent drops off a student, the teacher and the administration within that school district do act in-loco-parentis [a Latin phrase that means "in the place of a parent"].They act as a reasonably prudent person.”

The majority of public commentators were in favor of the bill. However some commenters like Kirk Schmidt, a former school superintendent, believed an all-encompassing state approach won’t solve issues between children, the school and parents as effectively as local school boards can.

“You cannot make a policy that's going to take care of all problems.You're not going to make a statue that's going to take care of all problems, it's just not going to happen” said Schmit.

Ultimately, the draft legislation passed 10-4.The next phase for the bill is to head to the Legislative Service Office for legal review before getting introduced to the senate.
Jordan Uplinger
Jordan Uplinger was born in NJ but has traveled since 2013 for academic study and work in Oklahoma, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. He gained experience in a multitude of areas, including general aviation, video editing, and political science. In 2021, Jordan's travels brought him to find work with the Wyoming Conservation Corps as a member of Americorps. After a season with WCC, Jordan continued his Americorps service with the local non-profit, Feeding Laramie Valley. His deep interest in the national discourse on class, identity, American politics and the state of material conditions globally has led him to his current internship with Wyoming Public Radio and NPR.
