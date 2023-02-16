© 2023 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Education

Western Wyoming Community College receives a federal grant to help boost the local healthcare workforce

Wyoming Public Radio | By Kamila Kudelska
Published February 16, 2023 at 3:17 PM MST
Sunset at the Western Wyoming Community College, with sagebrush and red rocks in the foreground.
Western Wyoming Community College

Western Wyoming Community College (Western) has received a $3 million grant. The hope is it’ll boost southwest Wyoming’s healthcare workforce.

The money will go toward renovation and construction of new spaces in the health science wing on Western’s main campus in Rock Springs. According to Western’s President Kim Dale, the college’s nursing program has been successful in producing graduates but the facilities aren’t up to par. She said the new additions will prepare students for more real life events.

“[What] this is going to do is allow us to really expand our simulation suite for the nursing skills labs, as well as for EMS and phlebotomy and they're going to be able to share that space,” said Dale. “They're also going to have an opportunity to have space for practice skills outside of the simulations to mimic day to day emergency situations.”

The $3 million is a match from the federal government; the state is contributing the other half.

Dale said this will help recruit and retain healthcare workers in the southwest.

“What this will help with, is to keep a qualified workforce in Wyoming. That's very, very important. So we're training Wyoming folks, and we're keeping Wyoming folks in these communities,” she said.

Dale said they hope to break ground sometime this year.

Tags
Education Rock SpringsWestern Wyoming Community Collegehealthcarehealthcare challenges
Kamila Kudelska
In addition to reporting daily on the happenings in Northwest Wyoming, Kamila is also the producer of the Kids Ask WhY Podcast and the History Unloaded Podcast.Kamila has worked for public radio stations in California, New York, France and Poland. Originally from New York City, she loves exploring new places. Kamila received her master in journalism from Columbia University. In her spare time, she enjoys exploring the surrounding areas with her two pups and husband.
See stories by Kamila Kudelska
Related Content