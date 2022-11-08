© 2022 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Website Header_2021
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions
Education

Republican Megan Degenfelder wins state superintendent race

Wyoming Public Radio | By Taylar Stagner
Published November 8, 2022 at 10:54 PM MST
IMG_9832.jpg
Taylar Stagner
/
Wyoming Public Radio
Outside a voting location in Riverton, Wyoming during the 2022 midterm election.

Republican Megan Degenfelder will be the next state superintendent of public instruction.

Megan Degenfelder ran on a platform of fighting back against anti-American policies and promoting parent involvement in decision making in the classroom.

Degenfelder defeats Democrat Sergio Maldanodo, a Northern Arapaho educator from the Wind River Reservation. She said though she has no classroom experience she wants to partner with more Wyoming industries to help the education system.

“I've lived all across the state and have the private sector and education experience so that I can really bridge the gap between all of these stakeholders,” she said.

She said she wants to work on a database that includes teacher's curriculum online for parents to review at home and said this will encourage parental involvement in the Wyoming education system, one of her many priorities.

“Those really centered around number one, empowering parents, ensuring that they have more decisions, more choices for their child's education, and more transparency,” she said.

Degenfelder was the Chief Policy Officer under former superintendent Jillian Balow.

Tags
Education electionsmidterm electionsState Superintendent
Taylar Stagner
Taylar Dawn Stagner is a central Wyoming rural and tribal reporter for Wyoming Public Radio. She has degrees in American Studies, a discipline that interrogates the history and culture of America. She was a Native American Journalist Association Fellow in 2019, and won an Edward R. Murrow Award for her Modern West podcast episode about drag queens in rural spaces in 2021. Stagner is Arapaho and Shoshone.
See stories by Taylar Stagner
Related Content