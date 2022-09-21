Blockchain and digital assets conference convene at UW for the fifth year

This year is the fifth anniversary of the Wyoming Blockchain Stampede . The week's programming kicks off Wednesday and features speakers and panels that explore the future of digital assets and blockchain technology.

Steve Lupien is with the University of Wyoming Center for Blockchain and Digital Innovation . He said the center is expanding their offices to accommodate University led projects surrounding digital assets, growing by over 900 sq ft.

“Information is readily available to us. What we need to be teaching more is critical thinking and how to use the information that's available to us,” he said.

Lupien said there's many ways for young business professionals to get involved in digital assets and using blockchain to create products, and that programming during the week will include presentations from business owners involved with blockchain.

“University of Wyoming IMPACT 307 is doing a blockchain business competition, in which businesses and students are going to present their business concepts and a significant amount of prize money. We have $25,000 for the prize money for that event alone,” he said.

Lupien said the fundamental blockchain undergraduate course has around 64 UW students currently enrolled and expects interest to keep growing.

The WyoHackathon is also a part of the week's programming. A series of challenges for professionals interested in blockchain to problem solve. The winners will be announced September 23.