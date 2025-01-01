© 2025 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions

Community Representation Statement

Wyoming Public Media provides educational, informational, and cultural content that meets the needs of the community we serve. Our activities and practices are consistent with the Equal Employment Opportunity provisions and other applicable federal and state laws. To achieve these goals we provide ongoing education to staff, seek broad representation on our Public Advisory Council, mentor student interns and encourage community conversations through public outreach activities and programs.