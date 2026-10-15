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Wyoming Rocks! Outreach Event - Laramie

Wyoming Rocks! Outreach Event - Laramie

🪨 WYOMING ROCKS! 🏔️

Join us at the University of Wyoming Geological Museum on Saturday, November 7, from 9 AM to noon for a FREE, family-friendly event full of hands-on activities exploring rocks, resources, art, and our amazing Earth!

Activities include:
🪨 Snowy Range Rock ID Kits
💎 Gem Collecting in the Sand
🎨 Art Activities
🌎 Geology Activities and Trivia
🔭 Planetarium Shows
And much more!

Special activities include planetarium shows in the Physical Sciences Building and geology activities in the museum classroom, both offered every 30 minutes starting at 9 AM!

📅 Saturday, November 7
⏰ 9 AM – Noon
📍 UW Geological Museum

Free and open to everyone! Bring the whole family and explore the amazing geology of Wyoming with us!

A special thank you to our collaborators for making this event possible: Wyoming State Geological Survey, UW School of Energy Resources, UW Art Museum, UW Top-Tier Science Initiative, and the UW Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium!

University of Wyoming Geological Museum
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

University of Wyoming Geological Museum
307-766-2646
Geolmus@uwyo.edu
University of Wyoming Geological Museum
UW Campus
Laramie, Wyoming 82070