© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Wyoming Public Media's Cody Pint Night

Wyoming Public Media's Cody Pint Night

A few of Wyoming Public Media’s reporters will be at Sunlight Sports for a Pint Night.

Join us on Thursday, October 22, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can purchase a limited-edition pint glass, and the full price will be donated back to the station. Plus, your glass will get you a free drink at future Sunlight Sports Pint Nights.

Stop by to grab some swag, chat with us, and support your favorite public radio station.

Let’s raise a glass to public radio in Wyoming!

Sunlight Sports
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Wyoming Public Media
307-766-4240
wpmupdate@uwyo.edu
https://www.wyomingpublicmedia.org/
Sunlight Sports
1131 Sheridan Ave
Cody, Wyoming 82414
(307) 587-9517
https://www.sunlightsports.com/