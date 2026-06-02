Wyoming Public Media's Cody Pint Night
Wyoming Public Media's Cody Pint Night
A few of Wyoming Public Media’s reporters will be at Sunlight Sports for a Pint Night.
Join us on Thursday, October 22, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can purchase a limited-edition pint glass, and the full price will be donated back to the station. Plus, your glass will get you a free drink at future Sunlight Sports Pint Nights.
Stop by to grab some swag, chat with us, and support your favorite public radio station.
Let’s raise a glass to public radio in Wyoming!
Sunlight Sports
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wyoming Public Media
307-766-4240
wpmupdate@uwyo.edu
Sunlight Sports
1131 Sheridan AveCody, Wyoming 82414
(307) 587-9517