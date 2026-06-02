Wyoming Public Media's Cody Pint Night

A few of Wyoming Public Media’s reporters will be at Sunlight Sports for a Pint Night.

Join us on Thursday, October 22, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can purchase a limited-edition pint glass, and the full price will be donated back to the station. Plus, your glass will get you a free drink at future Sunlight Sports Pint Nights.

Stop by to grab some swag, chat with us, and support your favorite public radio station.

Let’s raise a glass to public radio in Wyoming!