Wyoming Herpetological Symposium - Laramie

Join us for the first annual Wyoming Herpetological Symposium! The symposium is a chance to gather all herpetofaunal enthusiasts to share their field herping stories, ongoing projects and research. The Wyoming Herpetological Society welcomes enthusiasts, amateurs and professionals from all backgrounds, skills and perspectives.

Attendance is free and open to all herpetological enthusiasts in Wyoming and surrounding states. Registration is now open and will close Wednesday, Nov. 4. To register, go to https://forms.gle/p2FLvFCdsz59o5d68.

Abstract submissions for talks -- five minutes and 15 minutes in length -- are being accepted. Four different talk themes are herpetological projects and research (Wyoming and non-Wyoming), and field herping/herp adventures (Wyoming and non-Wyoming). The abstract submission deadline is Oct. 19. To submit an abstract, go to https://forms.gle/S5tArQDqwtFkDwKZ6.