Wyoming Council of the Blind hosts 9/11 remembrance with author Michael Hingson - Casper

Wyoming Council of the Blind presents:

“Turning the Tails on Terror in our Uncertain and Scary World” Labrador Lessons from September 11, 2001, how we all can learn to live better lives when we focus and don’t panic, even in the most horrific circumstances imaginable.

As a survivor of the 9/11 tragedy as well as a person who happens to be blind, Michael Hingson captivates and enthralls audiences with his unique perspective on life and relationships. He guides us to explore how we may sabotage our own efforts, and how fear, courage, denial, trust, beliefs and philosophies have a tremendous impact on our personal lives, on our organizations and our world.

Mike weaves the life lessons he has learned in an enthralling story of survival and perseverance that can help us all see that we can be much more than we are. Not only will he discuss his escape from the World Trade Center on 9/11, 2001, but he will also describe his life journey, partnering with eight guide dogs, and how he came to be in the Twin Towers on that fateful day. You will learn how to keep fear in check and survive even under the most adverse circumstances possible.

Who: WyCB members, their friends, and families; Individuals with Blindness/Visual Impairment in Wyoming

Strausner Hall, Room 217, Casper College (It is best to enter the building from inside the campus vs from College Avenue)

We ask that if you can possibly make it in person, we would prefer that, as this is an opportunity for us to interact and get to know each other. For those who absolutely cannot make it in person and who are members of WyCB, please contact us at 307-267-3544, or COMPLETE THE SHORT ONLINE FORM BELOW, and we will send you a Zoom link to hear the presentation by video stream or phone. For those who are not yet members of WyCB, you can join by going to WyCB.info and click on the membership link. If you are not a member of WyCB, you are still welcome to attend the presentation in person.

Learning Objectives

- Disability does NOT mean a lack of ability.

- People will discover why it is important to listen more carefully to our inner voice.

- We can learn a great deal about Trust and Teamwork from canines if we let them in our lives.

- Your audience will discover why Alexander Graham Bell was right when he said, “When a door closes, God opens a window”

Sponsors: Montgomery Trust Fund for the Blind, Karst Industries, Casper Mountain Lion’s Club

Required disclaimer by Casper College: This is not a Casper College sponsored event.

