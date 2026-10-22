Wyoming Council of the Blind to host 9/11 survivor in Casper

A man who survived the 9/11 attack on the Twin Towers in New York City will share his experience at Casper College this weekend.

Michael Hingson led his colleagues down 78 floors to escape the burning World Trade Center, aided by his guide dog Roselle.

“His guide dog, what a good girl she was, right? So brave,” said Sarah Sexton with the Wyoming Council of the Blind. “Since then, he has been an ardent advocate for being situationally aware and knowing your surroundings – not being scared to take up the space needed to know how to be safe.”

Hingson wrote a best-selling book about the experience, called “Thunder Dog.”

The council advocates for several thousand Wyomingites with blindness and vision impairment. It’s hosting Hingson for three talks this weekend.

On Friday , Wyoming kids with blindness and vision impairment will bus in from around the state. On Saturday , Hingson will address Council of the Blind members and their families. Sunday is free and open to the public to hear about keeping fear in check, even under the worst possible circumstances.

All events will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Wheeler Concert Hall at Casper College.