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Wyoming Council of the Blind to host 9/11 survivor in Casper

Wyoming Public Radio | By Nicky Ouellet
Published October 22, 2026 at 11:36 AM MDT
A man wearing headphones holds a smart phone. In front of him is a colorful painting of a dog with a wrinkly face.
Ted Drake
/
Flickr
The author Michael Hingson.

A man who survived the 9/11 attack on the Twin Towers in New York City will share his experience at Casper College this weekend.

Michael Hingson led his colleagues down 78 floors to escape the burning World Trade Center, aided by his guide dog Roselle.

“His guide dog, what a good girl she was, right? So brave,” said Sarah Sexton with the Wyoming Council of the Blind. “Since then, he has been an ardent advocate for being situationally aware and knowing your surroundings – not being scared to take up the space needed to know how to be safe.”

Hingson wrote a best-selling book about the experience, called “Thunder Dog.”

The council advocates for several thousand Wyomingites with blindness and vision impairment. It’s hosting Hingson for three talks this weekend.

On Friday, Wyoming kids with blindness and vision impairment will bus in from around the state. On Saturday, Hingson will address Council of the Blind members and their families. Sunday is free and open to the public to hear about keeping fear in check, even under the worst possible circumstances.

All events will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Wheeler Concert Hall at Casper College.
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Arts & Culture Wyoming Council of the Blind
Nicky Ouellet
Leave a tip: nouelle1@uwyo.edu
Nicky has reported and edited for public radio stations in Montana and produced episodes for NPR's The Indicator podcast and Apple News In Conversation. Her award-winning series, SubSurface, dug into the economic, environmental and social impacts of a potential invasion of freshwater mussels in Montana's waterbodies. She traded New Hampshire's relatively short but rugged White Mountains for the Rockies over a decade ago. The skiing here is much better.
See stories by Nicky Ouellet