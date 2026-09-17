Wyoming BLM Virtual Industry Event - Webinar
Wyoming BLM Virtual Industry Event - Webinar
Join the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) for this Industry Event - an hourlong learning and networking opportunity for government contracting businesses to hear from BLM representatives about upcoming contracting opportunities, procurement priorities, and the agency’s mission.
Attendees will gain insight into acquisition processes and requirements, and will also provide valuable networking opportunities for small businesses, prime contractors, subcontractors, and other organizations interested in supporting the responsible management of America’s public lands and resources.
Wyoming SBDC Network (Virtual Webinar Event)
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wyoming APEX Acclerator