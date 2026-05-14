Wyoming band 'SYLANCE' to perform a Metallica Album Live Tribute - Casper

Get ready for a night of pure, old-school thrash energy as Wyoming’s homegrown power trio band ‘SYLANCE’ tears through the legendary Kill ’Em All album in its entirety at Oil City Beer Company in Casper! This all-ages show is a full-throttle tribute to Metallica’s groundbreaking 1983 debut — the record that ignited a movement and redefined heavy metal forever.

SYLANCE will channel the raw power, speed, and fury of this classic from start to finish — from the iconic opening riffs of “Hit the Lights” to the crushing finale of “Metal Militia.” Their precision musicianship and relentless stage presence promise an unforgettable live experience that honors the roots of the genre while injecting their own fierce energy.

Expect roaring guitars, blistering solos, and pounding drums blasting through every track just the way it was meant to be heard — loud, live, and unapologetic. Oil City Beer Company provides the perfect backdrop, combining killer sound, great atmosphere, and a welcoming space for metal fans of all ages.

Whether you grew up on this album or are hearing it live for the first time, this is your chance to relive metal history. One night only JUNE 5th, 2026 — SYLANCE plays Kill ’Em All. Don’t miss it.

