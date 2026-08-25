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WYO-131 Gravel Race + Biketoberfest - Lander

WYO-131 Gravel Race + Biketoberfest - Lander

The WYO-131 Gravel Race + Biketoberefest is coming to Lander on Saturday, September 12th! With several distances, including 13 miles (e-bikes allowed), 45 miles (e-bikes allowed), 75 miles, and the full-send 131 miles (plus a kid's race), we have something for riders of all levels. Even if you've never raced before or are new to gravel riding, this is a great way to enjoy a day out on your bike surrounded by incredible scenery and great people. Don't wait to register - prices go up September 1st!

Whether or not you're riding, please join us on race day (September 12th) for Biketoberfest! In partnership with Pushroot Brewing Co., we are turning the finish line into a FREE community-wide Oktoberfest celebration. We'll have morning yoga, live music, local food and drink vendors, artists, a cornhole tournament, finish line cheering, a raffle, and games and activities for the whole family.

More info at www.wyo131.com

Lander City Park
Variable
05:30 AM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lander Cycling Club
970-394-4423
landercycling@gmail.com
https://landercycling.org
Lander City Park
405 Fremont Street
Lander, Wyoming 82520