Winter Art Fair - Riverton

Kick off your holiday shopping! This 2 day event features handcrafted items from area vendors. Our oldest tradition, which features handmade art, crafts, food, and more in the Fremont Center at the Fremont County Fair Grounds on November 20th and 21st! There will be a $1 admission collected at the door. Every dollar you spent goes directly to into our mission of building and fostering the arts in Fremont County.