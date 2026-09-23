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WILD FISH SLOW FOOD FILM FEST - Jackson

WILD FISH SLOW FOOD FILM FEST - Jackson

Wild Fish Slow Food Film Fest explores the connections between water, fish, community-led conservation, and sustainable foodways. The first half will include local and regional films from the Upper Snake River Basin, from the Snake River Headwaters to the Lower 4 Snake River dams. The second half will feature dam removals in the Klamath River, Atlantic salmon conservation in Iceland, the fight against the Pebble Mine, and indigenous conservation leadership. The family-friendly evening will conclude with a panel discussion of local, regional, and national conservation and food sustainability changemakers. Come for the films and stay for the raffles, door prizes, partner booths, children’s book signing, and food tastings!

Friday, Oct 2nd 2026 | Doors 5:30 | Films 6:30

Center for the Arts
$10
05:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Center for the Arts
240 S. Glenwood St
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
307 734 8956
info@jhcenterforthearts.org
http://www.jhcenterforthearts.org