What the River Knows: A Glen Canyon Documentary - Jackson

Glen Canyon Institute—in collaboration with Snake River Fund, Protect Our Water Jackson Hole, and Jackson Wild—presents "What the River Knows," a Glen Canyon documentary from Good Intentions Paving Co.

Today, a lost Eden emerges from beneath Lake Powell, revealing both the consequences of past mistakes and the potential for a new path forward for the Colorado River. “What The River Knows” explores this pivotal moment, where the urgent need to rethink water management in the West aligns with an opportunity to restore a stunning landscape and flooded ancestral homeland. Amidst the grim discussions surrounding climate change and the Colorado River crisis, the film tells a powerful story of nature’s resilience: Glen Canyon is coming back to life.

After the film screening, the event will conclude with a panel discussion featuring:

- Eric Balken, Glen Canyon Institute Executive Director

- Luther Propst, Teton County Commissioner and Founder of the Sonoran Institute

- Aaron Pruzan, Owner of Rendezvous River Sports and Jackson Hole Kayak School

The conversation will cover both the Snake and Colorado River basins, exploring the legacy of dams, ecological recovery, and a vision for the future. Audience Q+A will follow.

