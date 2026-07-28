© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

What the River Knows: A Glen Canyon Documentary - Jackson

What the River Knows: A Glen Canyon Documentary - Jackson

Glen Canyon Institute—in collaboration with Snake River Fund, Protect Our Water Jackson Hole, and Jackson Wild—presents "What the River Knows," a Glen Canyon documentary from Good Intentions Paving Co.

Today, a lost Eden emerges from beneath Lake Powell, revealing both the consequences of past mistakes and the potential for a new path forward for the Colorado River. “What The River Knows” explores this pivotal moment, where the urgent need to rethink water management in the West aligns with an opportunity to restore a stunning landscape and flooded ancestral homeland. Amidst the grim discussions surrounding climate change and the Colorado River crisis, the film tells a powerful story of nature’s resilience: Glen Canyon is coming back to life.

After the film screening, the event will conclude with a panel discussion featuring:
- Eric Balken, Glen Canyon Institute Executive Director
- Luther Propst, Teton County Commissioner and Founder of the Sonoran Institute
- Aaron Pruzan, Owner of Rendezvous River Sports and Jackson Hole Kayak School
The conversation will cover both the Snake and Colorado River basins, exploring the legacy of dams, ecological recovery, and a vision for the future. Audience Q+A will follow.

Jackson Hole Center for the Arts
$20
08:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Glen Canyon Institute
801-363-4450
info@glencanyon.org
glencanyon.org
Jackson Hole Center for the Arts
240 S. Glenwood St.
Jackson, Wyoming 83001
307 413 3332
info@jhwriters.org
jhwriters.org