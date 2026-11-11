Weihnachten Christmas Market - Story

Experience the magic of a traditional German Christmas market in the beautiful mountain community of Story, Wyoming! On Saturday, December 12, the Story Weihnachten Christmas Market returns for an enchanting evening filled with Christmas lights, festive music, delicious food, handcrafted gifts, and old-fashioned holiday cheer.

Nestled at the foot of the Bighorn Mountains, Story will come alive with the sights, sounds, and traditions of a European-inspired Christmas celebration. Visitors can stroll between festive market areas along North Piney Road, browse unique creations from local artisans and craftspeople, and discover one-of-a-kind Christmas gifts while supporting local businesses.

The aroma of German-inspired foods and warm seasonal beverages will fill the crisp mountain air as friends and families gather around glowing fire pits and outdoor heaters. Live music, traditional alphorns, and strolling Christmas carolers will add to the festive atmosphere, creating a memorable holiday experience for visitors of all ages.

Families will also find plenty of Christmas activities for children, including holiday crafts and a puppet show at Grace Chapel. The Story Volunteer Fire Department will add to the festivities with fresh-cut Christmas tree sales, while community organizations and volunteers work together to make the market a special holiday tradition.

The celebration takes place throughout the heart of Story, with festivities centered around the Story Woman's Club, Story Art Station, and Grace Chapel.

More than just a Christmas market, Weihnachten is a celebration of community, tradition, and the simple joys of the holiday season. Whether you're searching for the perfect handmade gift, enjoying delicious food, or spending an evening with family and friends, Story offers a Christmas experience unlike any other.

Event Details

Main Venues: Story Woman's Club, Story Art Station, and Grace Chapel

Presented by: Story Days & Events Committee