We Are Not Conquered: Looking at history through the scope of Federal Indian Law - Laramie
We Are Not Conquered: Looking at history through the scope of Federal Indian Law - Laramie
We Are Not Conquered: Looking at history through the scope of Federal Indian Law
This will be a special "Talk and Art Event" held at the UW Art Museum.
Our speaker will be Taneha Watts, a WhiteEarth Nation tribal member and Muckleshoot descendent, originally from the Colville Nation in Washington. She is a UW graduate with a B.A. in Native American Studies, currently at OU in the Indigenous Peoples Law masters program.
University of Wyoming Art Museum
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
History On Every Corner
historyoneverycorner@gmail.com
University of Wyoming Art Museum
Centennial Complex, 2111 E. Willett DriveLaramie, Wyoming 82071
(307) 766-6622
uwartmus@uwyo.edu