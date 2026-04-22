We Are Not Conquered: Looking at history through the scope of Federal Indian Law - Laramie

We Are Not Conquered: Looking at history through the scope of Federal Indian Law

This will be a special "Talk and Art Event" held at the UW Art Museum.

Our speaker will be Taneha Watts, a WhiteEarth Nation tribal member and Muckleshoot descendent, originally from the Colville Nation in Washington. She is a UW graduate with a B.A. in Native American Studies, currently at OU in the Indigenous Peoples Law masters program.