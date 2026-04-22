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We Are Not Conquered: Looking at history through the scope of Federal Indian Law - Laramie

We Are Not Conquered: Looking at history through the scope of Federal Indian Law - Laramie

We Are Not Conquered: Looking at history through the scope of Federal Indian Law

This will be a special "Talk and Art Event" held at the UW Art Museum.

Our speaker will be Taneha Watts, a WhiteEarth Nation tribal member and Muckleshoot descendent, originally from the Colville Nation in Washington. She is a UW graduate with a B.A. in Native American Studies, currently at OU in the Indigenous Peoples Law masters program.

University of Wyoming Art Museum
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 1 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

History On Every Corner
historyoneverycorner@gmail.com
https://sites.google.com/view/history-on-every-corner
University of Wyoming Art Museum
Centennial Complex, 2111 E. Willett Drive
Laramie, Wyoming 82071
(307) 766-6622
uwartmus@uwyo.edu
http://uwyo.edu/artmuseum/