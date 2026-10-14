WALDEN by Amy Berryman- Presented by Relative Theatrics - Laramie

Relative Theatrics is proud to present WALDEN by Amy Berryman in partnership with the UW Biodiversity Center. The play runs November 13th through November 21st and will be performed in the Gryphon Theatre in the Laramie Plains Civic Center.

This play is directed by Jared Mohr-Leiva and features Sean Coyle, Kim Lockhart, and Anne Mason.

Play Description:

In the near future, Stella and her fiancé, Bryan, are waiting at their remote cabin for Stella’s estranged twin sister, Cassie. Raised by their astronaut father to be NASA scientists, the twins have taken different paths: Cassie has just returned from a successful moon mission, while Stella left NASA behind. When Cassie arrives, old conflicts reignite, forcing the sisters to choose between life on Earth or pursuing a future in space, as humanity’s fate hangs in the balance. WALDEN is a thrilling and engrossing new play that wrestles between the gravitational pulls of duty and desire.

Media:

"Amy Berryman’s intelligent and compassionate climate-disaster drama… Berryman has crafted a web of characters delicate enough that one pluck of a strand sends vibrations through the whole structure." — New York Magazine

"WALDEN is the best kind of speculative fiction, balancing the most crucial questions about humanity’s future with the problems of three little people… This is one I’ll be thinking about for a long time, and WALDEN's life on the stage should be just as lengthy." — TheaterMania

"While Berryman loads her play with vivid details and plenty of plot mechanics, it’s Thoreau’s question of how to live and what constitutes a good life that animates her. Should we live for ourselves or for others? Engaged with the present or focused on the future? What do we have to sacrifice to live in community and what do we have to forfeit if we live without it?" — The New York Times

Details:

The opening weekend of performances is November 13th and 14th 2026 at 7:30 pm. Performances continue November 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st at 7:30pm.

All performances are located in the Gryphon Theatre at the Laramie Plains Civic Center.

A preview pay-what-you-can performance will take place at 7:30pm on November 12th, 2026. Additionally there will be a post show talk back immediately following the show on September 19th.

To enhance accessibility, Relative Theatrics is offering general admission tickets at three different price points ($45/$30/$20). Tickets are currently for sale and can be purchased online at www.RelativeTheatrics.com.

