UWYO College of Education Giving Day Halloween Carnival - Laramie
UWYO College of Education Giving Day Halloween Carnival - Laramie
🦇💀 GIVE IF YOU DARE!!! 👻👽
Join us for the UW College of Education Giving Day Carnival on Wednesday, October 21 from 5:00–7:30 p.m. in the Education Gym!
Admission is FREE, and we’ll have games, prizes (including LEGO), face painting, temporary tattoos, and plenty of family and student friendly Halloween fun! Each game will have a QR code where you can make a donation to the associated fund.
Parking is free after 5pm, so please park in Lot 104 or on the street.
UW Catering will also be selling dirty sodas and snacks!
Come celebrate Halloween, have some fun, and support the College of Education!
📅 October 21, 2026
⏰ 5:00–7:30 p.m.
📍 Education Gym
College of Ed Gym
Free
05:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
UWYO College of Education
307 766-3145
jorr2@uwyo.edu
Artist Group Info
NA
jorr2@uwyo.edu
College of Ed Gym
1000 E UNIVERSITY AVE DEPT. 3374Laramie, Wyoming 82071
307 766-3145
jorr2@uwyo.edu