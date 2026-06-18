Unplug: A Bat Walk in the Park

Creative Outdoor Education Programs for Families!

Mason Lee of UW Biodiversity Institute will lead this fun walk. As the sun sets over South Park, these flying mammals will take to the sky for insects. We’ll use special equipment that translates bat calls into noises and images we can hear and see as the bats forage above our heads in search of a good meal. This program includes walking on a paved path. Limited to 30. RSVP Required.

Tuesday, June 21, 8:30-10 pm, Meet @ South Park, Sheridan

Unplug is a partnership between Science Kids and Sheridan Community Land Trust. All Unplug programs are FREE to attend, and fun for all kids ages 2 to 102!

Sign up at the link.