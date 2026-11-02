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Ucross Community Christmas Celebration - Clearmont

Ucross Community Christmas Celebration - Clearmont

Mark your calendar for the annual Ucross Community Christmas Celebration on Saturday, December 12 — now in a brand-new location. The free, family-friendly event will be held at the Rock Studios on Ucross’s artist residency grounds. The evening will bring back beloved traditions from past years, along with new traditions to love. Festivities will include Longmire readings by Craig Johnson, caroling, children’s crafts, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, fireworks, and much more.

Reserve free tickets and learn more: bit.ly/4i0FcW0.

Ucross Rock Studios
$0
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ucross Foundation
(307) 737-2291
info@ucross.org
http://www.ucross.org
Ucross Rock Studios
30 Big Red Lane
Clearmont, Wyoming 82835
3077372291
info@ucross.org
https://www.ucrossfoundation.org/