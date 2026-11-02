Ucross Community Christmas Celebration - Clearmont

Mark your calendar for the annual Ucross Community Christmas Celebration on Saturday, December 12 — now in a brand-new location. The free, family-friendly event will be held at the Rock Studios on Ucross’s artist residency grounds. The evening will bring back beloved traditions from past years, along with new traditions to love. Festivities will include Longmire readings by Craig Johnson, caroling, children’s crafts, a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, fireworks, and much more.

Reserve free tickets and learn more: bit.ly/4i0FcW0.

