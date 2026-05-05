© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Tunes for Dinosaurs - Laramie

Tunes for Dinosaurs - Laramie

Join us at the UW Geological Museum for once in an epoch evening of live music surrounded by dinosaurs.

The first in our new Tiny Museum Concert Series, Tunes for Dinosaurs is a special fundraiser supporting the museum. Enjoy live music from Box of Rocks while taking in the unique atmosphere of the museum after hours.

Snacks and beverages will be provided, and all ages are welcome. Bring your friends, family, and fellow dino enthusiasts.

This is a “give what you can” event.

University of Wyoming Geological Museum
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 9 May 2026

Event Supported By

University of Wyoming Geological Museum
307-766-2646
Geolmus@uwyo.edu

Artist Group Info

Box of Rocks
University of Wyoming Geological Museum
UW Campus
Laramie, Wyoming 82070