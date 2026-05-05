Tunes for Dinosaurs - Laramie

Join us at the UW Geological Museum for once in an epoch evening of live music surrounded by dinosaurs.

The first in our new Tiny Museum Concert Series, Tunes for Dinosaurs is a special fundraiser supporting the museum. Enjoy live music from Box of Rocks while taking in the unique atmosphere of the museum after hours.

Snacks and beverages will be provided, and all ages are welcome. Bring your friends, family, and fellow dino enthusiasts.

This is a “give what you can” event.