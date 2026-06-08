Tuesday Local Market - Laramie
Tuesday Local Market - Laramie
Laramie's LOCAL farmers market in the park! Produce, baked goods and other foods, food trucks, art, crafts, local non-profits, live music, lawn games, kid stuff and more! For our weekly themes and music line up, visit our website or our Facebook or Instagram pages.
Undine Park
Every week through Aug 25, 2026.
Tuesday: 03:00 PM - 06:30 PM
Tuesday: 03:00 PM - 06:30 PM
Event Supported By
Laramie Local Market
laramielocal2024@gmail.com
Undine Park
800 - 898 S. 7th StreetLaramie, Wyoming 82070
3077453115
aohollearn@stlaurenceotoole.org