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Trivia & Game Night - Laramie

Trivia & Game Night - Laramie

Join us for a night of queer trivia, friendly competition, and community joy! Test your knowledge of pop culture, Internet Jargon, and more in a team or on your own.

✨ Prizes for top teams

✨ Snacks provided

✨ Safe, inclusive space for youth, allies & families

Bring your game face and your people—this night is for everyone!

The Collective
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 9 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Laramie PrideFest and
contact@laramiepridefest.com
https://www.laramiepridefest.com/
The Collective
100 S 2nd St
Laramie, Wyoming 82070
https://www.instagram.com/the_collective_laramie/