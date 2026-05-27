Tracks Through Time: Celebrating Streetcar #115 - Sheridan

Join Sheridan Community Land Trust for a special summer evening at the SCLT Big Goose Natural Area, celebrating the ongoing restoration of historic Streetcar #115. Set among 118 acres of conserved open space along Big Goose Creek, this community gathering marks an exciting milestone in bringing back to life a treasured piece of Sheridan’s transportation history.

One hundred years after the streetcar was retired — and fifty years after its first restoration — visitors will have the opportunity to see Streetcar #115 up close, learn about the progress being made, and hear the story of the car’s journey from carrying passengers through the streets of Sheridan to becoming a community-driven preservation effort for future generations.

Sign up at the link to attend this celebration.