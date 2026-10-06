© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

Toys for Tots chili dog dinner fundraiser - Laramie

Toys for Tots chili dog dinner fundraiser - Laramie

VFW Post #2221 is hosting a Chili dog dinner for Toys for Tots.
There will be a Chili dog dinner. Raffle baskets and 50/50 raffle. All proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots.

Toys for Tots Kick off fundraiser
$10.00 for the dinner
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Toys for Tots
307-214-2155
laramie.wy@toysfortots.org
https://laramie-wy.toysfortots.org
Toys for Tots Kick off fundraiser
2421 Garfield Street
Laramie, Wyoming 82070
307-214-2155
laramie.wy@toysfortots.org
https://laramie-wy.@toysfortors.org