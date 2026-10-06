Toys for Tots chili dog dinner fundraiser - Laramie
Toys for Tots chili dog dinner fundraiser - Laramie
VFW Post #2221 is hosting a Chili dog dinner for Toys for Tots.
There will be a Chili dog dinner. Raffle baskets and 50/50 raffle. All proceeds will benefit Toys for Tots.
Toys for Tots Kick off fundraiser
$10.00 for the dinner
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Toys for Tots
307-214-2155
laramie.wy@toysfortots.org
Toys for Tots Kick off fundraiser
2421 Garfield StreetLaramie, Wyoming 82070
307-214-2155
laramie.wy@toysfortots.org