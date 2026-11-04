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The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra - Cheyenne

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra - Cheyenne

Celebrate the season with the timeless sounds of the world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, live at the Cheyenne Civic Center! This holiday, step back in time as the legendary big band fills the air with swing classics and festive favorites, creating the perfect blend of holiday cheer and 1940s charm. With unforgettable tunes like “In the Mood” and “Moonlight Serenade” alongside holiday hits, this is a musical experience for all ages. Tickets are on sale now—don’t miss this chance to make the holidays memorable with the iconic sounds of the Glenn Miller Orchestra!

Cheyenne Civic Center
$22-$45
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 3 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cheyenne Presents
307-638-4372
jpaulsen@cheyennecity.org
https://www.cheyennepresents.com/

Artist Group Info

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra
charles@glennmillerorchestra.com
https://glennmillerorchestra.com/
Cheyenne Civic Center
2101 O'Neil Avenue
Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001
307-637-6363
boxoffice@cheyennecity.org
https://www.cheyennecivic.com/