The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra - Cheyenne

Celebrate the season with the timeless sounds of the world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, live at the Cheyenne Civic Center! This holiday, step back in time as the legendary big band fills the air with swing classics and festive favorites, creating the perfect blend of holiday cheer and 1940s charm. With unforgettable tunes like “In the Mood” and “Moonlight Serenade” alongside holiday hits, this is a musical experience for all ages. Tickets are on sale now—don’t miss this chance to make the holidays memorable with the iconic sounds of the Glenn Miller Orchestra!