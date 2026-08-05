The Nutcracker - Casper

Celebrate the magic of the holiday season with The Nutcracker! Featuring an entirely local cast of dancers, this beloved holiday tradition brings Tchaikovsky's timeless music to life with beautiful costumes, enchanting characters, and the unforgettable journey of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince. From the festive Stahlbaum Christmas party to the magical Land of Sweets, it's a holiday experience for audiences of all ages!

Join us December 12th at 1:30 PM or 7:00 PM at Kelly Walsh High School Auditorium in Casper.