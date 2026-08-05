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The Nutcracker - Casper

The Nutcracker - Casper

Celebrate the magic of the holiday season with The Nutcracker! Featuring an entirely local cast of dancers, this beloved holiday tradition brings Tchaikovsky's timeless music to life with beautiful costumes, enchanting characters, and the unforgettable journey of Clara and her Nutcracker Prince. From the festive Stahlbaum Christmas party to the magical Land of Sweets, it's a holiday experience for audiences of all ages!

Join us December 12th at 1:30 PM or 7:00 PM at Kelly Walsh High School Auditorium in Casper.

Kelly Walsh High School auditorium
$28-$35
01:30 PM - 03:30 PM, every day through Dec 12, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Rising Star Tumbling and Dance Studio
307-266-4556
info@rstd.net
https://www.rstd.net/the-nutcracker-2/
Kelly Walsh High School auditorium
3500 E 12th St
Casper, Wyoming 82609