© 2026 Wyoming Public Media
800-729-5897 | 307-766-4240
Wyoming Public Media is a service of the University of Wyoming
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Transmission & Streaming Disruptions | WYDOT Road Conditions | Emergency Alerts & Wildfire Information

The Lincoln Highway in Wyoming - Laramie

The Lincoln Highway in Wyoming - Laramie

The Albany County Historical Society will host Megan Mepham Stanfill, executive director of Alliance for Historic Wyoming and Wyoming Director of the Lincoln Highway Association. Megan will discuss the Lincoln Highway’s role, stretching from San Francisco to New York City, in the development of transcontinental transportation since 1913. Learn about modern efforts to preserve the highway’s legacy. ACHS programs are free and open to the public. All are welcome to attend.

Alice Hardie Stevens Center at the Laramie Plains Museum
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Albany County Historical Society
wyoachs@gmail.com
https://www.wyoachs.com/
Alice Hardie Stevens Center at the Laramie Plains Museum
603 Ivinson
Laramie, Wyoming 82070
307-742-4488
lpmdirector@laramiemuseum.org
laramiemuseum.org