The Lincoln Highway in Wyoming - Laramie
The Lincoln Highway in Wyoming - Laramie
The Albany County Historical Society will host Megan Mepham Stanfill, executive director of Alliance for Historic Wyoming and Wyoming Director of the Lincoln Highway Association. Megan will discuss the Lincoln Highway’s role, stretching from San Francisco to New York City, in the development of transcontinental transportation since 1913. Learn about modern efforts to preserve the highway’s legacy. ACHS programs are free and open to the public. All are welcome to attend.
Alice Hardie Stevens Center at the Laramie Plains Museum
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Albany County Historical Society
wyoachs@gmail.com
Alice Hardie Stevens Center at the Laramie Plains Museum
603 IvinsonLaramie, Wyoming 82070
307-742-4488
lpmdirector@laramiemuseum.org