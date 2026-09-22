The Fall Festival - Savery
The Fall Festival - Savery
A SPOOKTACULAR DAY FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY!
Join us for an afternoon filled with fall fun and Halloween festivities! Enjoy games, crafts, sweets, raffles, and plenty of family-friendly fun!
TRICK-OR-TREATING BEGINS AT 4:00 PM!
Bring the whole family and come celebrate the season with us. Costumes are encouraged!
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!
Help us make this a fun and memorable afternoon for our community. Please contact the museum for more information about volunteering.
Come for the fun, stay for the treats!
Little Snake River Museum
02:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Little Snake River Museum
3073837262
lsrmuseum@dteworld.com
Little Snake River Museum
13 County Road 561 NSavery, Wyoming 82332
3073837262
lsrmuseum@dteworld.com