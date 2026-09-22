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The Fall Festival - Savery

The Fall Festival - Savery

A SPOOKTACULAR DAY FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY!

Join us for an afternoon filled with fall fun and Halloween festivities! Enjoy games, crafts, sweets, raffles, and plenty of family-friendly fun!

TRICK-OR-TREATING BEGINS AT 4:00 PM!

Bring the whole family and come celebrate the season with us. Costumes are encouraged!

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED!
Help us make this a fun and memorable afternoon for our community. Please contact the museum for more information about volunteering.

Come for the fun, stay for the treats!

Little Snake River Museum
02:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Little Snake River Museum
3073837262
lsrmuseum@dteworld.com
littlesnakerivermuseum.com
Little Snake River Museum
13 County Road 561 N
Savery, Wyoming 82332
3073837262
lsrmuseum@dteworld.com
littlesnakerivermuseum.com